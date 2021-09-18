Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Saturday.

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien inducted Supriyo into the party.

Today, in the presence of National General Secretary @abhishekaitc and RS MP @derekobrienmp, former Union Minister and sitting MP @SuPriyoBabul joined the Trinamool family.



The former BJP leader said he had quit active politics after he was dropped as a Union minister from Narendra Modi’s Cabinet during a reshuffle in July. Supriyo had the said he would soon also resign as the Asansol MP.

However, two days later on August 2, Supriyo announced that he would continue to work as an MP.

The singer-turned-politican had said that his removal from the Union Cabinet had some role to play in his decision. He also admitted that there was infighting in the BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year.

He is the fifth BJP leader to join the Trinamool Congress after the Mamata Banerjee-led party won the state Assembly elections this year.

Former BJP leader Soumen Roy returned to the Trinamool Congress on September 4. Biswajit Das joined the Banerjee-led party on August 31, while Tanmay Ghosh switched sides a day before that.

Another BJP leader, Mukul Roy, had returned to the Trinamool Congress on June 11.