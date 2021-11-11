The Congress chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, on Thursday moved a privilege motion against Union Minister for Culture G Kishen Reddy for appointing Tarun Vijay as the chairperson of the National Monuments Authority, reported the Hindustan Times.

Ramesh claimed that Vijay did not have the required qualifications to hold the post and accused Reddy of “wilfully disregarding the provisions of law passed by Parliament”, according to The Hindu. A law passed in March 2010 said that only an expert can hold such a position.

In his letter to Rajya Sabha Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Ramesh cited Section 20F of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act. He said the law mentioned the chairperson should have “proven experience and expertise in the field of archaeology, town planning and architecture”.

The Congress whip said Reddy “has in fact made a mockery of this law”.

He added: “For the first time, I find that the Government of India has appointed a chairperson whose educational and professional background does not, in any way whatsoever, meet the requirements of law as stipulated by Parliament.”

Vijay was a Rajya Sabha member and the editor of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s weekly publication Panchajanya. He had been appointed as the chairperson of the National Monuments Authority in 2019.

“That the appointee is a former MP is irrelevant and makes no difference whatsoever,” wrote Ramesh. He added that the post was earlier held by Himanshu Prabha Ray and Susmita Pande.

Vijay refused to comment on the matter.