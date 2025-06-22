Two persons suspected of spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency were arrested by Amritsar Rural Police, an official said on Sunday.

The two individuals accused in the case were identified as Gurpreet Singh and Sahil Masih, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a social media post.

Singh was allegedly in direct contact with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence operatives. He is “suspected of sharing sensitive information via pen drives,” Yadav added.

The Pakistani intelligence handler involved in the case was identified as Rana Javed, claimed the director general of police.

Two mobile phones allegedly used for communication with the intelligence operatives were also seized, he added.

These arrests bring the number of persons apprehended in the state on similar charges to 12 , The New Indian Express reported.

On June 3, the Punjab police had arrested a man from Tarn Taran district for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency and leaking sensitive information about Operation Sindoor.

Yadav had said then that the man, identified as Gagandeep Singh, posed “a threat to national security” after allegedly sharing sensitive details about troop deployments and military locations in lieu of money during India’s military strikes on Pakistan.