Coronavirus: India records 12,516 new cases – 4.3% lower than Thursday’s count
The number of active infections in the country stood at 1,37,416 – the lowest in nearly nine months.
India recorded 12,516 new coronavirus cases on Friday morning, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,44,14,186 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 4.39% lower than Thursday’s count of 13,091.
India’s toll rose to 4,62,690 as it recorded 501 more deaths in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases in the country stood at 1,37,416 – the lowest in nearly nine months, according to the health ministry.
The number of recoveries in India rose by 13,155 to 3,38,14,080. The country’s Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 98.26% – the highest since March last year, according to the government.
India has administered more than 110.79 crore vaccine doses since the inoculation drive began in January. Of these, over 53.81 lakh doses were administered on Thursday.
Covaxin, one of the vaccines being used in India’s inoculation drive, has a 77.8% efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 infection, showed a study published in medical journal The Lancet on Thursday.
Global news
- The coronavirus has infected over 25.19 crore people across the world and caused more than 50.79 lakh deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
- Germany registered a record 50,196 new cases on Thursday, The Guardian reported. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the country’s vaccination rate is not high enough to stop the infection from spreading fast. At least 67% of the Germany’s population is fully vaccinated.