The big news: Delhi’s air quality nears emergency levels, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Army agreed to grant permanent commission to women officers after an SC warning, and Rahul Gandhi said Hinduism and Hindutva are different.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi’s air quality drops to ‘severe’ category, residents asked to limit outdoor activities: A study showed that vehicular emissions, household pollution, industry and construction contributed the most to the pollution in the Capital.
- Indian Army agrees to grant permanent commission to 11 women after Supreme Court warning: The court asked the Army to implement the order within three weeks.
- Hinduism and Hindutva are different things, says Rahul Gandhi: His comments about Hindutva come after a controversy has erupted over party leader Salman Khurshid’s book.
- Wars are too expensive and unaffordable, says National Security Advisor Ajit Doval: He said new frontiers of war is the civil society, which can be manipulated to hurt a nation’s interests.
- Kangana Ranaut’s ‘India got freedom in 2014’ comment an insult to freedom fighters, says Delhi BJP leader: The actor made the remark at an event organised by Times Now. After a controversy, the news channel said it did not support her views.
- National Commission for Minorities seeks report on Kasganj custodial death from UP Police in 15 days: The police have claimed that the Muslim man hanged himself to a tap in the police station washroom while Altaf’s family has alleged that he was murdered.
- Thirteen students in Kerala’s Wayanad test positive for norovirus, state issues preventive guidelines: While the virus is not known to be fatal and is treatable, there is so far no vaccine to prevent it.
- Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg, demands internal inquiry into functioning of Facebook India: The party accused the social media giant of being biased towards the ruling dispensation in India.
- Remove meat dishes from public display, Vadodara civic panel chief tells municipal officials: Hitendra Patel said that it was a matter of religious sentiments.
- Covaxin is 77.8% effective in symptomatic cases, shows phase 3 trial data, says Lancet study: Vaccine efficacy of 79.4% was recorded in participants aged below 60 years and 66.2% in older people.