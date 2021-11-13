India recorded 11,850 new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,44,26,036 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 5.32% lower than Friday’s count of 12,516.

India’s toll rose to 4,63,245 as it recorded 555 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the country stood at 1,36,308. They account for 0.40% of the total infections, according to the Union health ministry. The total number of recoveries in India is 3,38,26,483.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

India has administered more than 111 crore vaccine doses since the inoculation drive began in January. Of these, over 58.42 lakh doses were administered on Friday.

The Centre on Friday said door-to-door vaccination will be conducted across country, with special focus on areas where less than half of the population is inoculated, ANI reported.

Manohar Agnani, the Union health ministry’s additional secretary, said the government’s goal is to vaccinate 90% adults with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by November 30.

Global updates