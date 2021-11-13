The air pollution in Delhi has forced people to wear masks even at home, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said on Saturday, according to Live Law.

“We have seen how bad the situation is, even in houses we are wearing masks,” Ramana said while hearing a petition related to the deteriorating air quality in the Capital.

The court directed the Centre to form an emergency plan to tackle pollution. “Tell us how immediately we can reduce AQI [air quality index] by 200 points,” Ramana asked. “If required, think of two days of lockdown or something, how will people live?”

Delhi remained shrouded in smog on Saturday. The city’s air quality index on Saturday morning was 473, which falls in the “severe” category.

Air pollution in Delhi gets worse in October and November because of farmers burning stubble in neighbouring states, unfavourable wind speed and emission of fumes by the local traffic in the city.

At the Supreme Court hearing on Saturday, the Centre blamed stubble burning for the pollution in Delhi.

“We are taking steps to stop stubble burning,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, according to NDTV. “But in [the] last five-six days the kind of pollution, we have seen is because of [the] stubble burning in Punjab. The state government needs to buckle up... stubble burning [is] happening in farms.”

But the chief justice asked what steps were being taken to control emissions, Bar and Bench reported. “You are making it as if farmers are responsible for this,” Ramana told Mehta.

Justice Surya Kant noted that it had “become a fashion to bash the farmers”. “There was ban on firecrackers, what happened with that?” he asked.