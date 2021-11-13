Schools in Delhi will be closed for physical classes for a week from Monday onwards due to the worsening pollution in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday, ANI reported. Online classes will, however, continue.

From Sunday to Wednesday, no construction activity will be allowed in the city, Kejriwal said.

Employees of government offices will also work from home for a week starting Monday, NDTV reported.

Kejriwal made these announcements after a meeting on the high levels of pollution in Delhi.