Army Colonel, his family among seven killed in ambush by militants in Manipur’s Churachandpur: Four other soldiers also died in the attack.

Schools to be shut for a week in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal as air quality remains severe: Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court said the air pollution was an emergency situation and suggested the Centre to impose a two-day lockdown. Four-day curfew in Maharashtra’s Amravati after stone-pelting during protest against Tripura violence: Internet services will also remain suspended in the city for three days to stop the spread of rumours, the police said.

Mullaperiyar dam is safe, social media campaign being run against it, Tamil Nadu tells Supreme Court: Kerala, however, alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has not produced documents about seepage problems in the dam structure.

Author M Mukundan wins JCB Prize for Literature 2021 for ‘Delhi: A Soliloquy’: The novel was translated from Malayalam by Fathima EV and Nandakumar K.

Clashes break out in Agra after death of woman in interfaith marriage: The parents of the Hindu woman alleged that their Muslim in-laws’ had murdered her.

Trinamool Congress nominates former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro to Rajya Sabha: An election is scheduled to take place on November 29 to fill up the seat vacated by party MP Arpita Ghosh.

Delhi HC asks police how is housing foreigners who attended Tablighi Jamaat conference an offence: The court noted that the foreigners stayed in homes and mosques and when the Covid-19 lockdown came into force, they could not move elsewhere. Supreme Court transfers trial of Kanpur property dealer’s death from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi: Manish Gupta had died during a police raid on a hotel in Gorakhpur in September.

US President Joe Biden, China’s Xi Jinping to hold virtual meeting on Monday: The meeting is expected to be their most extensive one under the Biden administration.

