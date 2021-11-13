The big news: Assam Rifles commanding officer killed in Manipur ambush, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Schools in Delhi will be shut for a week due to severe pollution, and curfew was imposed in Amravati after protest against Tripura violence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Army Colonel, his family among seven killed in ambush by militants in Manipur’s Churachandpur: Four other soldiers also died in the attack.
- Schools to be shut for a week in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal as air quality remains severe: Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court said the air pollution was an emergency situation and suggested the Centre to impose a two-day lockdown.
- Four-day curfew in Maharashtra’s Amravati after stone-pelting during protest against Tripura violence: Internet services will also remain suspended in the city for three days to stop the spread of rumours, the police said.
- Mullaperiyar dam is safe, social media campaign being run against it, Tamil Nadu tells Supreme Court: Kerala, however, alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has not produced documents about seepage problems in the dam structure.
- Author M Mukundan wins JCB Prize for Literature 2021 for ‘Delhi: A Soliloquy’: The novel was translated from Malayalam by Fathima EV and Nandakumar K.
- Clashes break out in Agra after death of woman in interfaith marriage: The parents of the Hindu woman alleged that their Muslim in-laws’ had murdered her.
- Trinamool Congress nominates former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro to Rajya Sabha: An election is scheduled to take place on November 29 to fill up the seat vacated by party MP Arpita Ghosh.
- Delhi HC asks police how is housing foreigners who attended Tablighi Jamaat conference an offence: The court noted that the foreigners stayed in homes and mosques and when the Covid-19 lockdown came into force, they could not move elsewhere.
- Supreme Court transfers trial of Kanpur property dealer’s death from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi: Manish Gupta had died during a police raid on a hotel in Gorakhpur in September.
- US President Joe Biden, China’s Xi Jinping to hold virtual meeting on Monday: The meeting is expected to be their most extensive one under the Biden administration.