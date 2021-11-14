India recorded 11,271 new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,44,37,307 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 4.88% lower than Saturday’s count of 11,850.

India’s toll rose to 4,63,530 as it recorded 285 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The number of active cases in the country stood at 1,35,918. They account for 0.39% of the total infections, according to the Union health ministry. The total number of recoveries in India is 3,38,37,859.

