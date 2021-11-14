Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that the party will contest all seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Pradesh elections in 2022, reported ANI.

At an event in Bulandshahr, Vadra said that many party workers had asked her not to forge alliances for the polls. She assured party workers that the Congress will fight the elections alone.

“We will nominate only Congress workers for all Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats,” she said, according to India Today. “If Congress has to win, it will win on their own.”

The Congress had contested the 2017 state Assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. The alliance had managed to win only 54 of the 403 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won 312 seats.

In the lead up to the 2022 elections, the Samajwadi Party has already announced alliances with regional outfits Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also said that he was open to ally with his uncle Shivpal Yadav’s outfit Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia.

On Sunday, Vadra took a dig at the Samajwadi Party and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party, saying that the Congress alone has been fighting for the people of the state.

“Be it Covid-19 or any other crisis, it is the Congress workers that came to help people,” she said. “Did Samajwadi Party or Bahujan Samaj Party fight for Unnao, Lakhimpur or Hathras? But we did!”

कांग्रेस ने पूरे 5 साल अपने संगठन के बल पर भाजपा की महंगाई और लूट की नीतियों के खिलाफ संघर्ष किया है।



कांग्रेस पार्टी संगठन के बल पर मजबूती से चुनाव लड़ेगी।



लक्ष्य 2022

पदाधिकारी प्रतिज्ञा सम्मेलन, बुलंदशहर pic.twitter.com/kQDazAqp0h — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 14, 2021

Congress will get clear majority: State party chief

Meanwhile, Congress state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu claimed that his party will get a clear majority in the upcoming polls, while BJP would not get more than 30 seats, reported PTI.

“The way the Congress has emerged among poor, youth and farmers, the way it has been struggling on issues like women’s security, law and order, and made its nine promises, change is in the air in Uttar Pradesh and the Congress is being seen as the main challenger,” he said. “100%, the Congress will form a government in Uttar Pradesh.”