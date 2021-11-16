The big news: Rajasthan slashes VAT on fuel prices, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: West Assembly passed a resolution against extension of BSF’s jurisdiction, and Austria imposed restrictions on Covishield recipients.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajasthan slashes VAT on petrol by Rs 4 and on diesel by Rs 5: The new prices will be effective from Tuesday midnight, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet. He added that the decision would result in an annual loss of Rs 3,500 crore in revenues for the state government.
- West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against Centre’s extension of BSF jurisdiction in state: Last month, the Border Security Force’s jurisdiction in West Bengal, Punjab and Assam had been extended to 50 km from the international border.
- Covishield recipients no longer allowed in restaurants, theatres in Austria: Those vaccinated with Covishield, Sinopharm and Sinovac would be allowed entry into the country but not its public spaces, the Austrian government said.
- ‘BJP’s desperation to please voters,’ says Sitaram Yechury on Purvanchal Expressway unveiling: On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 341 kilometres-long Purvanchal Expressway built at a cost of Rs 22,500 crores.
- Xi Jinping warns Joe Biden against encouraging independence of Taiwan: The United States opposed China’s ‘unilateral efforts’ to disturb peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
- Assam and Meghalaya say they will settle border disputes in six areas by end of the year: Seven districts of northern and western Assam share their borders with Meghalaya. At least 12 points along these borders are disputed.
- Kartarpur corridor to reopen on Wednesday ahead of Gurpurab: The decision came after several leaders from Punjab requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the corridor.
- Nine booked for allegedly converting tribal Hindus to Islam in Gujarat’s Bharuch: One of the accused, identified as Fefdawala Haji Abdul, is currently residing in London.
- United States asks its citizens not to travel to India-Pakistan border: The country has asked its citizens to exercise increased caution in India, citing crime and terrorism.
- Heavy rains likely in Chennai, three other districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, IMD issues red alert: The weather department noted that a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal is likely to move westwards and reach Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.