Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the spirit of debates in legislative bodies in the country should and the conduct of lawmakers should be in accordance to Indian values.

The prime minister was addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference.

Modi said that heading towards 100 years of India’s Independence, the MPs and MLAs should focus on performing their duties in the next 25 years.

“Legislative bodies must speak about their duties, and the message that goes out from them should also be one of duty,” he said.

The prime minister added that the legislative bodies in the country must be vigilant about any discordant voice about the unity and integrity of the country.

आज के बदलते हुए समय में हमारे सदनों की विशेष जिम्मेदारी है कि देश की एकता और अखंडता के संबंध में अगर एक भी भिन्न स्वर उठता है, तो उससे सतर्क रहें। pic.twitter.com/BvulrtVLTq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2021

The prime minister also suggested setting aside a separate time slot for quality debates, which would be dignified, serious and devoid of political potshots.

The prime minister also mooted the idea of “one nation, one legislative platform”, a portal where all resources needed by legislative bodies could be made available. He said that such a digital platform will give the necessary technological boost to the country’s parliamentary system and will “connect all the democratic units of the country”.