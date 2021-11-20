At least eight persons were feared dead in Andhra Pradesh on Friday after heavy rain was reported in three districts of the Rayalseema region and one district of the state’s south coastal region, PTI reported.

Most of those who died were passengers in two state transport corporation buses that got caught in flood water that gushed into the area after the Annamayya dam breached in the Kadapa district, The Hindu reported. About 20 people were rescued from the spot after a five-hour operation.

Twelve persons are said to be missing in Kadapa district.

In the district of Chittoor, authorities retrieved the body of a woman factory worker. Three more persons were feared dead after they were caught in water that overflowed from the Balijapalle tank.

Search and rescue efforts

In all, over 100 people were feared to have been washed away in separate incidents in the districts of Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantpur, according to The Times of India. These include about 30 persons from the Mandapalli, Akepadu and Nandaluru villages in the Kadapa district.

Seven teams from the National Disaster Relief Force have been deployed for search and rescue operations. Teams from the police, revenue and fire departments are also taking part in the operations.

In the Anantapuramu district, Indian Air Force personnel, along with the police and disaster relief teams, rescued ten persons stranded in the Chitravati river at the village of Veldurthi.

#APPolice Rescue Operations:

10 people stranded in Chitravathi river, #Anantapur District were Airlifted & #Rescue d with the help of #IndianAirforce chopper.

NDRF,SDRF,Fire,Revenue Depts & Swimmers also participated in the operation.

Special thanks to @IAF_MCC for saving lives. pic.twitter.com/HUpHRoUXrT — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 19, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, in which he promised all required assistance to the state, according to PTI.

Reddy is slated to undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts on Saturday. He also spoke to collectors of the affected districts and asked them to step up relief measures.

Meanwhile, eleven passenger and express trains of the South-Central Railway were cancelled because of the floods. Five more trains were partly cancelled, 27 were diverted and one was reportedly rescheduled.