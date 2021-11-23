Coronavirus: India reports 7,579 new cases – lowest in 543 days
The United Kingdom said it will allow resides who have taken the Covaxin shot to enter the country.
India recorded 7,579 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday morning, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,45,26,480 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases is the lowest in 543 days, according to the Union health ministry.
The country reported 236 deaths in the last 24 hours. The toll rose to 4,66,147.
The number of active coronavirus cases in India stood at 1,13,584 while the count of recoveries was 3,39,46,749. The country’s recovery rate is now 98.32% – highest since March 2020.
Since the beginning of its inoculation drive in January, India has administered over 117.63 crore crore vaccine doses. Of these, nearly 72 lakh were administered on Monday.
Other updates
- The United Kingdom on Monday approved Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for travel into the country, Bloomberg reported. The country also approved China’s Sinopharm vaccine by Sinovac Biotech.
- The Madras High Court on Monday made it mandatory for Tamil Nadu teachers to get vaccinated before they return to school, PTI reported. The court dismissed a petition filed by Academic Resources Advancement Movement Trust that had opposed compulsory vaccination for all teachers.
- German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Monday said that most citizens will be “vaccinated, cured, or dead” from coronavirus amid rising cases, AFP reported. Germany saw 30,643 cases over the last 24 hours. Over 1 lakh people have died so far.
- The coronavirus has infected over 25.82 crore people across the world and caused over 51.59 lakh deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.