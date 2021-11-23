India recorded 7,579 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday morning, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,45,26,480 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases is the lowest in 543 days, according to the Union health ministry.

The country reported 236 deaths in the last 24 hours. The toll rose to 4,66,147.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The number of active coronavirus cases in India stood at 1,13,584 while the count of recoveries was 3,39,46,749. The country’s recovery rate is now 98.32% – highest since March 2020.

Since the beginning of its inoculation drive in January, India has administered over 117.63 crore crore vaccine doses. Of these, nearly 72 lakh were administered on Monday.

