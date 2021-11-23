Heavy rain has disrupted life in parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Several areas in Bengaluru were flooded on Monday as it rained overnight, prompting rescuers to evacuate residents on boats and tractors.

The Yelahanka Lake in Bengaluru overflowed after the rain, flooding Kendriya Vihar and other places close by, the Hindustan Times reported.

Rescue operations underway in Bengaluru's Kendriya Vihar area. [Credit: PTI]

More than 1,600 residents were told to vacate their apartments in the area, according to the newspaper.

A flooded apartment complex in the Kendriya Vihar area. [Credit: PTI]

“Kendriya Vihar apartment is in a low-lying area, next to Yelahanka Lake,” Gaurav Gupta, the chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike told The Indian Express. “We are now planning to construct a new 30-40 foot storm water drain with cement and concrete walls so that the water doesn’t flow into low-lying areas.”

A flooded road in the city after heavy rain. [Credit: PTI]

Several departments are engaged in pumping out water from flooded areas of Bengaluru.

A waterlogged underpass in Kodigehalli. [Credit: PTI]

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Kendriya Vihar area on Tuesday to assess the flood situation.

Watch | Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visits flood-affected Kendriya Vihar apartment in Yelahanka on Tuesday



An unidentified government official in Bengaluru told The New Indians Express that the city was not prepared to deal with a prolonged monsoon.

A flooded road in the city on November 22. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]

“While we boasted that the city can handle 44 mm rainfall in one hour, we cannot even manage rain that falls through the night,” the official said. “This is because the drains are full, lakes are full and water bodies in neighbouring Kolar and Chikkaballapur are also full.”

Fire department and State Disaster Response Force officials in a flooded area in Bengaluru. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]

The additional chief secretary (urban development), Rakesh Singh, said everyone failed in managing the situation in the city this time, The New Indian Express reported.

Residents being rescued from a flooded place on November 22. [Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters]

At least 24 people have died because in Karnataka in November because of the heavy rain, according to PTI. The Centre has assured the Karnataka government that it will receive all the required help.

A building collapsed in Ulsoor in Bengaluru after heavy rain on November 19. [Credit: PTI]

Meanwhile in Andhra Pradesh, 18 villages have been vacated because of the rainfall, NDTV reported.

In #AndhraPradesh, 18 villages have been evacuated and people relocated to relief centres; 140-year record water flow into Penna River, Nellore. pic.twitter.com/VzzsybcWa8 — NDTV (@ndtv) November 22, 2021

Tamil Nadu is also reeling under the impact of heavy rain. Four houses collapsed in Salem district on Tuesday morning, ANI reported. Thirteen people were rescued and four are feared trapped under the rubble.