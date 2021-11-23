The Mumbai Police have booked actor Kangana Ranaut for an Instagram post, in which she referred to those protesting against the contentious farm laws as “Khalistani terrorists”, Live Law reported on Tuesday.

Ranaut has been charged under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) in the first information report registered at Khar police station in Mumbai.

In an Instagram post last week, Ranaut had said that “Khalistani terrorists were arm twisting the government”. Her comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three farm laws will be repealed during the Winter Session of the Parliament scheduled to begin on November 29.

In her post, Ranaut lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying that she had “crushed Khalistanis like mosquitoes”.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee had filed a complaint against the actor in a letter addressed to Mumbai additional commissioner of police and the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police. The FIR against Ranaut has been filed based on that complaint.

Over the last couple of years, Ranaut has repeatedly made controversial comments and unsubstantiated allegations. Most recently, she had said that India had attained freedom in 2014 and what the country got in 1947 was charity.

She is also facing a defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar for her comments about him.

In May, social media company Twitter had permanently suspended her account on the platform. A Twitter spokesperson had then said that Ranaut repeatedly violated the company’s policy on “hateful conduct and abusive behaviour”.