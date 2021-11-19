Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Union government will repeal the three new farm laws that had faced vociferous protests for over a year.

Modi, in an address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, said that the laws will be repealed by the end of the month in the Winter Session of Parliament.

“Today, I appeal to all protesting farmers – on the auspicious day of Guru Parab, please return to your homes,” the prime minister said. “I appeal to you to return to your farms and your families. Let us make a fresh start.”

His announcement came ahead of Assembly elections that will be held in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh early next year.

Modi said that the Union government introduced the three farm laws with pure intentions, but could not explain their importance to some farmers. He said that the government had introduced the laws in the interest of farmers, particularly small cultivators, and for the bright future of the rural poor.

“I seek forgiveness from the people and, with a pure heart, state that perhaps there was something lacking in our penance,” the prime minister said.

Modi said that the farm laws were introduced so that farmers could get better prices for their produce, and more options to sell it. He said that farmers, experts and farmers’ organisations had been making these demands for years.

The prime minister said that the government had spared no effort in listening to the protesting farmers’ concerns. “The government was also willing to modify the provisions that the farmers had opposed,” Modi said.

The prime minister, however, claimed that crores of farmers and several farmers’ organisations welcomed and supported the laws. “I am very grateful to all of them, and I thank them,” Modi said.

The three laws that will be repealed are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

At Delhi’s Ghazipur border, which has been one of the sites of the farmers’ agitation, people raised slogans of “Kisan Ekta Zindabad” (long live farmers’ unity), ANI reported.

#WATCH | Farmers celebrate at Ghazipur border with "Kisan Zindabad" slogans following PM Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal all three farm laws. pic.twitter.com/QHNpbtEW0g — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Modi on Friday also announced that the government will set up a committee on agriculture, which will comprise representatives of the Union government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists and agricultural economists.

He said that the committee will look into matters such as zero budget or natural farming, examining scientific ways of changing crop patterns and making the minimum support price more effective and transparent.

“Our government has been working for the interest of farmers, and will continue to do so in future,” Modi said.

Opposition leaders including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have congratulated the farmers on the Centre’s decision to repeal the laws.

“The country’s farmers, through their satyagraha, made arrogance bow its head,” Gandhi tweeted. “Congratulations on the victory against injustice! Hail India, hail India’s farmers!”

The protests

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi’s border entry points since November 2020, seeking the withdrawal of the farm laws.

The protesting farmers expressed fears that the central government’s new laws will make them vulnerable to corporate exploitation and would dismantle the minimum support price regime.

The Centre, however, had claimed that the laws would give farmers more access to markets and boost production through private investment.

In January, nearly two months into the protest movement, the Supreme Court suspended the implementation of the farm laws. It instead set up a committee and tasked it to consult stakeholders and assess the impact of the laws.