A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Government to introduce Bill to ban private cryptocurrencies in India: The proposed law, scheduled to be introduced in the Winter Session of the Parliament, will also have provisions for an official digital currency issued by the Reserve Bank of India.
  2. India, US and Brazil showed most worrying examples of decline in democratic tenets in 2020, says report: The report published by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance said that more countries were moving towards authoritarianism in 2020 instead of democracy.
  3. SC refuses to delay civic polls in Tripura, asks state to deploy more security forces if needed: The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by the Trinamool Congress, in which the party alleged that the authorities in Tripura did not comply with its order to ensure a safe environment for political parties to campaign for the polls.
  4. NIA arrests J&K-based human rights activist Khurram Parvez in UAPA case: Parvez has also been booked under Sections 121 (waging, attempting to wage, abetting waging of war against the government), 18B (recruiting of a person for terrorist act) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
  5. Delhi court orders FIR against Sambit Patra for posting doctored video of Arvind Kejriwal: The BJP leader had tweeted an edited video that showed the Delhi chief minister supporting the contentious farm laws
  6. Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging change in land use on Central Vista project site: The petitioner had said that constructing homes for the vice president and prime minister instead of a recreational area will be a loss to the public.
  7. Former Congress leaders Kirti Azad and Ashok Tanwar join TMC: Former Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan K Varma also joined the Trinamool Congress at an event in Delhi.
  8. ‘Oral sex’ with minor is a less serious offence, says Allahabad HC, reduces jail term of convict: The court held that putting penis into a minor’s mouth does not fall in the category of aggravated sexual assault.
  9. India to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from strategic reserves in bid to slash fuel prices: Other major energy consuming countries, including the United States and China will also release oil from their reserves.
  10. At least 45 people die in Bulgaria as bus catches fire after crash on highway: While the reason behind the accident is unclear, an unidentified official said that the bus could have hit a highway barrier either before or after it caught fire.