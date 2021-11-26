The Ministry of External Affairs, on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack on Friday, called on Pakistan to ensure an expeditious trial in the case.

The ministry summoned a senior diplomat from the Pakistan High Commission and handed over a Note Verbale (a form of diplomatic communication) to the official.

The note calls on Pakistan to abide by its commitment to not let territory under its control be used for terrorism against India.

“It is a matter of deep anguish that even after 13 years of this heinous terror attack, the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe still await closure, with Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing the perpetrators to justice,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The ministry said that a former prime minister of Pakistan had admitted that the terrorists were sent from his country’s soil, in an apparent reference to a statement by Nawaz Sharif in 2018.

It called on Pakistan to “give up double standards” and bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

“This is not just a matter of Pakistan’s accountability to the families of the innocent victims who fell to terrorists, but also an international obligation,” the ministry said, noting that people from 15 countries were among those who died in the attack.

The Ministry of External Affairs also shared a video message on Twitter about the attack. In the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to all those who died in the attack.

“Many brave police personnel were also martyred in this attack,” Modi said. “I also pay homage to them.

The prime minister said that India “cannot forget the wounds” of the attack. “Now, today’s India is combating terrorism with a new policy and new ways,” he added.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks

On November 26, 2008, ten terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba took a sea route from Pakistan to Mumbai and carried out a dozen coordinated shooting and bombing attacks at various major landmarks across the city. Over 160 people were killed and more than 300 injured in the attacks that lasted four days, and required the National Security Guards and the Anti-Terrorist Squad to intervene.

In November 2012, Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone surviving gunman from the terror attack, was hanged to death at the Yerawada Jail in Pune.

India has been continuously pressing Pakistan to punish those involved in the attacks. However, the trial of the accused, including Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, has made little progress so far.