The counting of votes for 222 seats in Tripura’s Agartala Municipal Corporation and other civic bodies started on Sunday amid tight security arrangements, ANI reported.

By 10 am on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in Ambassa, Jirania, Teliamura, and Sabroom seats, ANI reported, citing The Tripura State Election Commission.

Tripura | Counting of votes underway for Agartala Municipal Corporation, Nagar Panchayats elections



Visuals from a counting centre in Agartala pic.twitter.com/PhIgQYRtOP — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

Elections had been announced in the state for 334 seats in 20 urban local bodies, including the municipal corporation in the capital city Agartala. Of these, the BJP had won 112 seats unopposed earlier in November. Voting for the remaining seats was held on Thursday.

The state had witnessed a 81.52% voting turnout till 9.30 pm on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India.

On Sunday, Tripura State Rifles and the central armed police force were guarding the counting centres, as the campaign to the civic elections have been marred with violence among political parties.

Earlier in November, the Trinamool Congress had filed a contempt petition alleging that the authorities in Tripura did not comply with its order to ensure a safe environment for political parties to campaign for the polls. On several occasions, the party’s members were attacked.

The Trinamool Congress had requested that the elections be postponed. However, the Supreme Court had stalled the request, saying that polls could be conducted lawfully. The court also called for additional security during the elections.

But, on Thursday – the day of the polls – the Trinamool Congress had alleged that its candidates were being beaten up by Bharatiya Janata Party supporters and people were being stopped from voting. The party also claimed that BJP supporters, fearful of defeat, were casting votes on behalf of the voters.