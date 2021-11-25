The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Centre to deploy two additional companies of the Central Armed Police Forces in Tripura where voting for the civic body elections is underway, Bar and Bench reported.

The Trinamool Congress has alleged that its candidates were being beaten up by Bharatiya Janata Party supporters and people were being stopped from casting their votes.

The party also claimed that BJP supporters, fearful of defeat, were casting votes on behalf of the people.

Under @BjpBiplab's Gunda Raj, voters are being shooed away from polling stations. They are either being forced to stay at home or to cast their votes ONLY in favour of BJP!



Democracy repeatedly being STRANGULATED and yet the State Election Commission remains silent.

“In such circumstances we direct the home ministry to deploy two additional companies of CAPF [Central Armed Police Force] as expeditiously as possible, having due regard to the fact the polling has commenced, so polling can take place without disruption,” said the court, according to NDTV.

The court added that the State Election Commission must ensure that every polling station is guarded by enough security officers so that free and fair elections can take place.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by the Trinamool Congress, in which it alleged that the authorities in Tripura did not comply with the court’s order to ensure a safe environment for political parties to campaign for the polls.

Voting for the elections to 222 seats in civic bodies in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday The votes will be counted on November 28.

Elections had been announced in the state for 334 seats in 20 urban local bodies, including the municipal corporation in capital city Agartala. Of these, the BJP had won 112 seats unopposed earlier in November. Voting for the remaining seats is being held on Thursday.

Apart from the saffron party and the Trinamool Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is also contesting the elections.

Tripura Municipal Elections | Voting underway at a polling station in Agartala's ward number 20



The CPI(M) also moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking to join the Trinamool Congress’ petition related to the alleged violence in Tripura, Live Law reported. The CPI(M) alleged that its workers and offices were being attacked by BJP supporters.

The Left party alleged that a group of about 20 people went to the home of Smriti Sarker, its candidate from Agartala, and threatened her with firearms on Wednesday evening.

“Information has been pouring from different poll-bound urban local bodies and several wards of Agartala Municipal Council that large number of miscreants are intruding into those areas at the behest of ruling BJP and indulging into terrorising the opposition supporters with dire consequences, with the threat not to move to the polling stations on 25th November,” the party alleged.