Veteran journalist Vinod Dua died on Saturday, said his daughter Mallika Dua. He was 67.

His cremation will take place at Delhi’s Lodhi Crematorium at 12 noon on Sunday.

“Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father Vinod Dua passed away,” Mallika Dua wrote in an Instagram story-post. “He lived an inimitable life rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power.”

Dua was shifted to the intensive care unit of a Delhi hospital on Monday when his health condition had deteriorated. Mallika Dua had said that day that his condition was beyond critical.

“His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April,” Dua had posted on Instagram. “He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible.”

Vinod Dua and his wife Padmavati Dua had tested positive for coronavirus in May when the second wave of the pandemic wreaked havoc across the country. Padmavati Dua died in June while Vinod Dua had been in and out of hospitals ever since he recovered from Covid.

Vinod Dua has worked with Doordarshan and NDTV. He is considered a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism.

Tributes poured in for Vinod Dua on social media.

