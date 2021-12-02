A traffic policeman was injured in Srinagar’s Rajouri Kadal area on Wednesday after suspected militants allegedly shot at him.

The policeman has been identified as Mohammad Abdullah, a resident of the Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir, Rising Kashmir reported. He was deployed at Rajouri Kadal.

Kawarjeet Singh, the Medical Superintendent of the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar, said that Abdullah sustained three bullet injuries in the upper portion of his body.

Security forces cordoned off the area where the attack took place.

#Terrorists fired upon & #injured a traffic police personnel who was busy in regulating traffic at Rajouri Kadal, #Srinagar. He has been shifted to hospital. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 1, 2021

A senior police officer officer told Rising Kashmir that Abdullah was shot from a close range. But the traffic policeman is responding to treatment, the official said.

On November 7, suspected militants had shot dead a Jammu and Kashmir Police constable, Tawseef Ahmad Wani, near his house in Srinagar.