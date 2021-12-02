The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a red alert for Odisha and an orange alert for northern Andhra Pradesh in anticipation of Cyclone Jawad that is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

The weather agency issues red or orange alert when it expects heavy rain with strong winds and thunderstorms.

Pre-cyclone watch for north Andhra Pradesh – Odisha coasts – "Likely formation of a Cyclonic Storm over central Bay of Bengal around 3rd December 2021." pic.twitter.com/rn8gv5CmYB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 2, 2021

The National Disaster Response Force Director General Atul Karwal said that 33 more teams will be deployed in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal to deal with the damage that may arise from the impending cyclone, ANI reported. “All the people have been taken to safer places,” he added.

The decision was taken following a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi about the cyclone.

The Odisha government has asked the district collectors to prepare an evacuation plan by Saturday, The Hindu reported. State Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra requested the collectors of coastal districts to keep cyclone shelters ready and stock them with dry foods.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district administrations have set up control rooms in the collectors’ offices. The officials will monitor the situation and take timely steps to mitigate any damage due to heavy rain.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also asked the district administrations to arrange relief camps and instructed officials to move people from low-lying areas.

On Wednesday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba in a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee asked the fishermen and all vessels at sea to return to the shore, the Hindustan Times reported.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has announced cancellation of 204 trains.