A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next six hours and reach a region close to the coasts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department said in an update at 12.39 pm on Friday.

After that, the cyclone Jawad will drift north-northeastwards and move along the coast of Odisha with a maximum wind speed of 80-90 kilometres per hour, the weather department said.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department had forecast “heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls” in parts of the southern coast of Odisha and “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in northern coast of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

A red alert had been issued for Odisha’s Kendrapara, Puri, Khordha, Ganjam and Gajapathi districts for Saturday. In Andhra Pradesh, an orange alert has been sounded for Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts.

West Bengal, Tamil, Nadu and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also expected to be affected by the cyclone. The National Disaster Response Force has deployed 62 teams in the four states and one Union Territory to deal with the storm.

In view of the weather warning, all schools in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam and Srikakulamdistricts will remain closed on Saturday, ANI reported. Sixty-five trains from Visakhapatnam have been cancelled for Friday and Saturday.

Mrityunjay Mahapatra, the director general of meteorology at IMD, said electric and telephone lines in the states could be disrupted because of the rainfall.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a meeting to review the preparations for tackling the storm. He directed officials to take all the necessary measures to ensure that the people are evacuated safely and that essential services are not disrupted.