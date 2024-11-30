Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in several parts of northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday ahead of Cyclone Fengal’s landfall.

The cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall between Karaikal in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram with “a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph” on Saturday evening, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather agency issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts, and the Union territory of Puducherry on Saturday.

A red alert requires authorities to “take action” in view of an extreme weather event.

A storm warning with a Signal 7 for Puducherry and Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore was also issued, The Hindu reported. While a Signal 6 warning was issued for Chennai, Ennore and Kattupalli in the state, signal 5 was raised for Nagapattinam and Karaikkal.

The signal system issued by the weather agency ranges from one to eleven, indicating the severity of the approaching storm. The signals are hoisted at ports to warn ships of the intensity of the storm.

A Signal 7 indicates that the cyclone is likely to cross the coast near or over the port. Signals 5, 6 and 7 indicate danger to the port.

In view of the cyclone, flight operations at the Chennai airport were suspended till 4 am on Sunday. “We recommend passengers check with their respective airlines regarding their flights,” the airport authorities said in a statement.

Schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu remained closed.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the situation and said that it was under control, according to The Hindu.

“There has been heavy rain since yesterday [Friday] night and it is continuing,” the newspaper quoted him as saying. “The information is that the cyclone will make landfall by [Saturday] evening and there will be heavy rains. We have instructed for relief measures to be undertaken in full swing.”