Here are the latest updates about the new coronavirus variant:

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai issued a set of guidelines for monitoring international travellers after they arrive at the Maharashtra capital, ANI reported. The guideline stated that 24 “ward war rooms” have been set up in the city, whose officials will monitor the health of those in home quarantine at least five times a day over phone. Everyday, the chief executive of the Mumbai airport will send a list to the disaster management unit, containing details of international passengers arriving in the city from “at risk” countries over the next 24 hours, the guidelines said.

Virologist Gagandeep Kang said that lockdowns and travel bans make no sense in dealing with the Omicron variant, The News Minute reported. She added that people should be tested for the virus before and after travel. Kang said this testing strategy would slow down the entry of new variants in India.

Twelve persons who arrived in Delhi from “at risk” countries have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital, The Indian Express quoted a senior hospital official as saying. The official said that eight of them have tested positive for Covid-19, while four have symptoms such as sore throat, fever and history of contact with patients. Earlier this week, the Delhi government had designated the hospital for treatment of patients infected by the new variant. However, it has not yet been confirmed if the eight patients who tested positive have contracted the Omicron strain.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health has recommended that the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines should be evaluated in light of the new variant, PTI reported. The panel said that concerns about the Omicron variant having the ability to evade the immune system should be critically addressed.

The World Health Organization said on Friday that cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in 38 countries till now, but no deaths have yet been reported due to the new strain, AFP reported.

The Union health ministry on Friday said that the severity of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in India could be low because of the pace of vaccination in the country. There is no evidence to suggest that the existing vaccines do not work on Omicron variant, the ministry added.

The Karnataka government has ordered an inquiry into the Covid-19 test report of a South African, who is one of the two people testing positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease in India, reported PTI. The 66-year-old South African man had arrived in Bengaluru on November 20 and tested positive on the same day at a hotel where he had checked in.

The West Bengal government has directed that travellers from countries affected by the Omicron variant will need to stay in isolation for seven days in isolation after arriving in the state, PTI reported. Air travellers from other parts of the country will have to furnish RT-PCR negative reports.

The Omicron variant may slow worldwide economic recovery just as the Delta variant did, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said, according to AFP. She said that a new strain that spreads rapidly can dent people’s confidence.

India’s genome sequencing consortium recommended that administering a booster dose of coronavirus vaccines to people above 40 years of age should be considered. “...Low levels of neutralising anti-bodies from current vaccines are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise Omicron, although risk of severe disease is still likely to be reduced,” the consortium said.

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Delhi government to resume construction work of hospitals, Live Law reported. The court, however, said that the permission to carry on construction of hopsitals was subject to the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region.