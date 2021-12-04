The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Saturday issued new guidelines for monitoring international travellers amid concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

India has so far recorded three cases of the variant, which was first identified in South Africa. Two cases have been reported from Karnataka and one from Gujarat.

States have been directed to step up surveillance and testing of passengers from “at-risk” countries. These countries are South Africa, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Here is a five-point to the new rules in Mumbai