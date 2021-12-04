Cyclone Jawad is likely to reach the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha on Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department has said. According to the latest update, the cyclone was located 250 kilometres southeast of Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam city at 2.30 am on Saturday.

The weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy showers at isolated places over south coastal Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over north coastal Odisha.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakhapatnam districts in Andhra Pradesh and Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts of Odisha are likely to be the most affected.

The IMD also advised fishermen in the region to not venture into the sea on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday morning, Puri district in Odisha witnessed rainfall and strong winds due to the cyclone, The Times of India reported.

Precautionary measures

The Indian Railways has cancelled 36 trains on Saturday, 38 trains on Sunday and one train on Monday due to the expected impact of Cyclone Jawad, The Times of India reported.

In Vishakhapatnam, all tourist spots have been closed on Saturday and Sunday. The irrigation department of Andhra Pradesh will release water from the Madduvalasa, Gotta Barrage and Bhagalotti dams and the Thotapalli barrage with a view to prevent flooding.

The Andhra Pradesh government has evacuated 54,008 people from three districts in the state, ANI reported. The state government has set up 197 relief camps at schools and community halls.

The Odisha government has directed the closure of schools in 19 districts on Saturday, according to ANI. The government, however, allowed any scheduled examinations to be conducted with “utmost care under supervision”.

In West Bengal, people living in low-lying areas, particularly in the South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts, have been taken to places at higher altitude, Mint reported.

The National Disaster Response Force has deployed 64 teams in various states to deal with emergency situations, PTI reported.