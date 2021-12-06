Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his party will increase the monthly income of every woman in the state by Rs 1,000 if it forms the next government in Goa.

Kejriwal made the statement while addressing a gathering in South Goa’s Navelim ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

CM @ArvindKejriwal announces a Huge Guarantee for the Women of Goa:



➖Griha Aadhar will be increased from Rs 1500 to Rs 2500/month



➖Rs 1000/month to every female over 18 yrs



"This is the BIGGEST & the most effective Women Empowerment program in the World!" #EkChanceKejriwalak pic.twitter.com/SvurFeg3Fl — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 5, 2021

The monthly compensation of Rs 1,500 provided to women under the state-sponsored Griha Aadhar Scheme currently would be increased to Rs 2,500, Kejriwal said on Sunday, according to the Hindustan Times. While women above the age of 19, who are not covered under the scheme, would be paid Rs 1,000 per month.

“Goa’s budget is Rs 22,000 crore,” he said. “If we eliminate 20% corruption charges from the budget, which is Rs 4,000 crore, we can provide 300 units of free electricity, unemployment allowance, free pilgrimage, Griha Aadhar, and monthly allowance to all women above the age of 18 years.”

The Aam Aadmi Party, if voted to power, said it will fund this Rs 500-crore scheme. Kejriwal claimed that the monthly remuneration will help up to 5.5 lakh women in Goa.

“There are young women who can’t attend college because their fathers do not have money,” Kejriwal said. “They can go to college with this money. If AAP comes to power, no woman in Goa will have to be financially dependent on her father or husband for small needs.”

In November, Kejriwal had promised to give a monthly compensation of Rs 1,000 to every woman in Punjab, if the Aam Aadmi Party was voted to power after the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.