Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that he has no intention of launching his own party in Jammu and Kashmir, NDTV reported. However, Azad added that no one knows what would happen in the future.

Azad, who is part of the group of 23 leaders, also known as G-23, that seeks a complete revamp of the party’s organisation, has sparked speculation that he is floating a new party by holding a series of public rallies in the Union Territory.

“In politics, no one can predict what will happen next, but I have no intention to form a party,” he told NDTV in an interview.

Azad also suggested that divergent views are not encouraged by the Congress now. “No one is challenging the leadership,” he added. “Perhaps, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv [Gandhi] ji had given me too much freedom to question when things were going wrong. They would never mind criticism. They would not see it as offensive. Today the leadership sees it as offensive.”

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Azad said, had praised him when he refused to appoint two people she recommended as general secretaries in the Youth Congress.

The Congress leader said he wants to revive political activities in Jammu and Kashmir with his public meetings and rallies.

Before this, Azad had indicated that the Congress will probably not be in a position to restore Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which had given Jammu and Kashmir special status.

At a rally on December 1, he had also said that he does not see the Congress winning 300 seats in the next general elections.