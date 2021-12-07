Here are the latest updates about the new coronavirus variant:

United Kingdom Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said that there is community transmission of the Omicron coronavirus variant in multiple regions of England, reported BBC. He said that there have been 336 confirmed cases of the variant, a rise of 90 from Sunday. A Bengaluru health officer has filed a police complaint under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, against a South African man, who had tested positive for the Omicron variant, for leaving the country ahead of the end of his 14-day quarantine, reported The Indian Express. A five-star hotel where he was residing and was quarantined has also been named in the first information report. Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation chief Vijay Suryavanshi said that 109 out of 295 recent foreign returnees to the township in Thane district are untraceable, reported PTI. He said the mobile phones of some of these people were switched off while many of the last given addresses were found to be locked. Two more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were detected in Mumbai on Monday, taking the Maharashtra’s tally of infections to 10. With this, the total number of confirmed Omicron cases in India rose to 23. Amid concerns about the Omicron variant and Covid-19 cases being detected in educational institutions, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that schools will be closes if there was such a need, reported The News Minute. A Nigerian official described a travel ban imposed on the West African country by the British government amid concerns about the Omicron variant as “punitive, indefensible and discriminatory”, reported AP. United Kingdom Health Secretary Sajid Javid on December 4 had added Nigeria to it travel “red list,” which means that arrivals from there will be banned except for UK and Irish residents. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the five contacts of the man in Bengaluru infected by the Omicron variant have no symptoms of the disease and that it shows the importance of vaccinations, reported The Indian Express. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the fourth Covid-19 wave was anticipated and the emergence of the Omicron variant was inevitable, reported PTI. He called the rise in Covid-19 infections a matter of “great concern”. He said the number of daily infections has increased five-fold in the past week, with nearly a quarter of all tests returning positive. Rajasthan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma said that all the nine patients infected with the Omicron variant in Jaipur are asymptomatic, reported ANI. Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, called for global cooperation to control the pandemic and support the economic recovery as the new Omicron variant spreads to over 40 countries around the world, reported ANI.