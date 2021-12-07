A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Samyukt Kisan Morcha to decide tomorrow on continuing farm law protests: On Tuesday, the Centre wrote to the farmer bodies, chalking out a proposal of actions on their pending demands.
  2. After civilian killings, Nagaland government says it will appeal to Centre to repeal AFSPA:The chief of the Nagaland unit of the BJP said that the decision was taken ‘irrespective of party lines’.
  3. India is among the most unequal countries, says World Inequality Report: In 2021, the top 1% of India’s population earned 21.7% of the total national income, while the bottom 50% made just 13.1%.
  4. Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan, Goan novelist Damodar Mauzo win Jnanpith Award: Previously, both of them have received the Sahitya Akademi Award, which is considered among India’s most prestigious literary honours.
  5. Census 2021 postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, Centre tells Lok Sabha: Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai did not specify any deadline for completing the Census process.
  6. UAE to switch to four-and-a-half-day work week from January 1: The country will have a Saturday-Sunday weekend unlike other gulf nations.
  7. After 107 days in jail, Muslim bangle seller assaulted by mob in Indore gets bail: Tasleem Ali has been accused of sexually harassing a Class 6 student.
  8. Nawab Malik breached undertaking to not comment about NCB officer, his family, says Bombay HC: The court asked the Maharashtra minister to explain why action should not be taken against him.
  9. Kerala accuses TN of opening shutters of Mullaperiyar dam without notice, says it will approach SC: The two states have been caught in a dispute, as Kerala has called for a new reservoir to be constructed citing structural problems with the 126-year-old dam.
  10. Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion, allege company failed to take action on hate speech: In 2018, the company had admitted that it did not do enough to prevent the spread of violence and hate speech against the community in Myanmar.