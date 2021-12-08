An Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Rawat’s defence assistant, security commandos and Indian Air Force personnel were among those on board, NDTV reported.

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran told reporters that five people have died and the condition of two persons is critical, according to ANI.

In a tweet, the Air Force confirmed that Rawat was on board. Though, there is no official statement about the condition of the chief of defence staff, or his wife Madhulika Rawat. The Air Force also said that an investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. The accident took place reportedly due to low visibility.

Superintendent of Police of Nilgiris district Ashish Rawat told The Hindu that four people, who sustained severe burn injuries, have been rescued from the helicopter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have been briefed about the accident. The defence minister is expected to brief Parliament about the crash later in the day.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

The Air Force’s Mi-17V5 helicopter took off from Sulur air base in Tamil Nadu and was on its way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington town, nearly three kilometres north of Coonoor, where the helicopter crashed.

Visuals from the spot in Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area of Coonoor showed wreckage of the helicopter scattered and rescuers retrieving bodies.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021