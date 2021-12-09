Here are the latest updates about the new coronavirus variant:

The Omicron variant of coronavirus is now found in 57 countries, said the World Health Organization on Wednesday, Reuters reported. It added that more people may need hospitalisation if the new variant spreads at a rapid rate. Early data cited by the health body indicated the Omicron variant may more easily re-infect people who have already had the disease or been vaccinated than other variants, but could also cause milder infections. Pfizer and BioNTech said initial lab studies show that a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine may be needed to neutralise the Omicron variant, reported Bloomberg. The results indicate that two doses of the vaccine “may not be sufficient” to protect against infection with the Omicron strain, the companies said. Meanwhile, South Africa approved the use of Pfizer’s booster vaccine shot for people aged over 18 years, according to PTI. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced strict restrictions, including work from home and mandatory Covid-19 passports, in the country as Omicron variant cases increase, reported AFP. The rate of Omicron cases was doubling every two to three days, Johnson said. The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief Dr Rochelle Walensky said that over 40 cases of the Omicron variant has been detected in the country so far, and that more than three-fourth of the infected people had been vaccinated, reported AP. But she added that nearly all of them were only mildly ill. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hinted at imposing new coronavirus guidelines across the state in view of rise in Covid-19 clusters and the Omicron variant, reported the Hindustan Times. Bommai said that he will collect details on the Covid-19 situation in various districts and take a decision accordingly. The Karnataka government has identified two public hospitals for isolating and treating international passengers who arrive in the state and test positive for Covid-19, reported the Hindustan Times. The rates of rapid PCR and RT-PCR tests at the Chennai airport were reduced to Rs 2,900 and Rs 600 per test on Wednesday, reported The News Minute. Earlier, the rapid PCR test cost Rs 3,400 and RT-PCR Rs 700. Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said that the first person infected with the Omicron variant in the state has tested negative for Covid-19, reported ANI. Suryavanshi said that he has been discharged from the hospital and advised to stay in home quarantine for seven days. Cuba has detected its first case of the Omicron variant in a person who travelled from Mozambique, reported Reuters, citing local news channels. Health officials are monitoring the traveller’s contacts since he arrived in the country. Amid concerns about Omicron variant, the United States Senate approved a resolution to nullify the requirement by Joe Biden administration that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing, reported AP.