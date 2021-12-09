One person was injured in a minor explosion at Delhi’s Rohini court on Thursday morning, Bar and Bench reported.

The blast occurred around 10.30 am inside the court’s chamber number 102. Court proceedings were stopped following the incident.

A laptop bag was likely to have been the source of the blast, PTI quoted a Delhi Police public relations officer as saying.

“The spot has been cordoned off,” the officer said. “Forensic and NSG [National Security Guard] teams are inspecting and examining it.”

The injured person has been admitted to a hospital, ANI reported.

As per DCP Pranav Tayal, the suspicious explosion at the Rohini Court today happened in a laptop bag, while a court proceeding was underway. One injured person has been admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/uxAutKG96d — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

The blast took place less than three months after gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead in the Rohini court premises on September 24.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the Delhi High Court sought suggestions from the law and home ministries, as well as the police and the bar associations to improve the security inside all court complexes in the national Capital.

The Supreme Court is hearing another suo motu case related to security of judicial officers and ensuring safety at court premises. This was taken up after a judge in Jharkhand, Uttam Anand, was allegedly killed in a hit-and-run incident on July 28.