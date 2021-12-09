The big news: Bodies of 13 killed in IAF air crash brought to Delhi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Farmers called off protests after a year, and ICU occupancy due to Omicron variant in South Africa is 6.3%, lower than peak of Delta.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi, Rajnath Singh pay tributes to CDS Bipin Rawat, 12 others killed in IAF chopper crash: The bodies were brought to the Palam airforce base in Delhi on Thursday. Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, defence authorities retrieved the black box of the helicopter, which could be helpful in ascertaining the reason of the crash.
- Farmer unions call off year-long agitation after Centre assures action on pending demands: In a letter, the Centre said that five states had agreed to withdraw cases against protestors.
- ICU occupancy due to Omicron variant in South Africa is 6.3%, lower than rate during Delta peak, says WHO: But the global health agency said that the data on hospitalisations was preliminary and involved a small sample size.
- International passenger flights will not resume till January 31, says India’s aviation regulator: The restrictions will not apply to flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and international all-cargo operations.
- Record number of 293 journalists imprisoned globally in 2021, says report: The data published by the Committee to Protect Journalists also said 24 journalists were killed this year till December 1 for their work.
- Pfizer, BioNTech say booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine is effective against Omicron variant: The companies, however, said that people vaccinated with two doses may still be protected against severe cases of infections.
- Activist Sharjeel Imam granted bail in one of the three cases related to February 2020 Delhi violence: He will remain in jail as he has been accused in three other cases related to violence in Delhi in February 2019.
- Row after MP senior police officer’s order equates Sikhs, Muslims with terrorist groups: The official later claimed that it was a clerical error and strict disciplinary action will be taken.
- Activist Sudha Bharadwaj walks out of jail after over three years: The NIA court has asked her to not make any statements to the media.
- Eleven people in Myanmar allegedly shot, set on fire by soldiers: People in Don Taw village were allegedly killed in response to an attack on a military convoy by a guerilla group. Some of those killed were reportedly minors.