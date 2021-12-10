Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said the political approaches of the Congress and Trinamool Congress must connect for India’s good, PTI reported.

“[TMC chief] Mamata [Banerjee] is a friend of mine,” he said. “I know over 20-25 years she has got a particular approach, we have [an] approach. It is good for the country if the two approaches converge.”

His statement comes at a time the Trinamool Congress, which has been trying to expand nationally, has criticised the Congress in the recent months for being unable to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On December 1, Banerjee had said that “a strong alternative” was needed to oust the BJP from power. She had also said that United Progressive Alliance, a Congress-led political grouping that came to power in 2004, did not exist anymore.

On Thursday, Chidambarm said he backed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s statement on the United Progressive Alliance. Raut on Tuesday had said that Congress must lead in uniting all constituents of the the United Progressive Alliance.

The Shiv Sena MP, however, said that the question about the leadership of such an alliance can be discussed once all the parties come together.

“What Raut says is that we need a non-BJP opposition in the country and the Congress must take a lead and bring together all UPA partners,” Chidambaram said.