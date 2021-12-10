The funeral of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, will be held at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday, NDTV reported. Rawat will be cremated with full military honours.

Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were among 13 people killed in the crash. The helicopter, which took off from Sulur air base in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon, was on its way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, nearly three kilometres north of Coonoor, where it crashed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other officials of the defence services paid their tributes to the victims of the crash at Palam air base on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his tribute in front of the coffins containing the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others at Palam Air Force station in New Delhi on Thursday. Credit: Prakash Singh/AFP

Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane pays respects to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, during a tribute ceremony at Palam Air Force station in New Delhi on Thursday. Credit: Prakash Singh/AFP

Air Force Group Captain Varun Singh is the sole survivor among the 14 people on board the helicopter. Singh is being treated in Bengaluru.

Rawat’s defence assistant, security commandos and Indian Air Force personnel were among those on board.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays his tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others at Palam Air Force station in New Delhi on Thursday. Credit: Prakash Singh/ AFP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid respects to Rawat and his wife at their home in Delhi on Friday.

Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat who passed away in an IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Jf14uoUyMe — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Delhi | Congress' senior leader Harish Singh Rawat pays tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat.



He also paid last respects to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat pic.twitter.com/D0OkoQT5Su — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat who lost their lives in the IAF chopper crash on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/ZjloO9gPgm — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Funeral of Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, defence assistant to Rawat, was held at Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

Wife and daughter of Brigadier LS Lidder, who was killed in the helicopter crash, pay their last respects to him at Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment on Friday. Credit: Arun Sharma/PTI

Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Brig LS Lidder at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt.#TamilNaduChopperCrash pic.twitter.com/aDfOrWtu3m — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

The Army allowed citizens to pay their respects to Rawat at his residence between 10 am and 12.30 pm on Friday, according to ANI. The security forces personnel have been allowed to pay tributes between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm.

Military attaches of different countries paid tribute to India's first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat who lost his life in the IAF chopper crash on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/0iSrCOycY3 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021