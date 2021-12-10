In photos: Politicians, defence staff pay tributes to Bipin Rawat, last rites to be conducted today
The chief of defence staff, who died in a chopper crash on Wednesday, will be cremated with full military honours.
The funeral of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, will be held at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday, NDTV reported. Rawat will be cremated with full military honours.
Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were among 13 people killed in the crash. The helicopter, which took off from Sulur air base in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon, was on its way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, nearly three kilometres north of Coonoor, where it crashed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other officials of the defence services paid their tributes to the victims of the crash at Palam air base on Thursday.
Air Force Group Captain Varun Singh is the sole survivor among the 14 people on board the helicopter. Singh is being treated in Bengaluru.
Rawat’s defence assistant, security commandos and Indian Air Force personnel were among those on board.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid respects to Rawat and his wife at their home in Delhi on Friday.
Funeral of Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, defence assistant to Rawat, was held at Delhi Cantonment on Friday.
The Army allowed citizens to pay their respects to Rawat at his residence between 10 am and 12.30 pm on Friday, according to ANI. The security forces personnel have been allowed to pay tributes between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm.