Two police officers were killed in an attack by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

The militants fired at a police party at Bandipora’s Gulshan Chowk area. Two police officers, Mohammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad, were injured in the attack. They were moved to the district hospital, where they died of their injuries, Greater Kashmir reported.

#Terrorists fired upon a police party at Gulshan Chowk area of #Bandipora. In this #terror incident, 02 police personnel namely SgCT Mohd Sultan & Ct Fayaz Ahmad got injured & attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 10, 2021

The area where the attack took place has been cordoned off. The police are looking for the attackers.

More details are awaited.