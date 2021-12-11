Multiple states in the US were hit by tornadoes on Friday, which led to several deaths and injuries. Kentucky alone accounted for at least 50 deaths. The state’s Governor Andy Beshear feared that the toll could rise to 100.

Beshear said at a press briefing that this was the most severe tornado in the history of Kentucky. Several buildings in the state collapsed because of the storm. As many as 181 members of the US National Guard have been deployed for search and rescue operations in Kentucky, according to ABC News.

"Nothing left."



Video shows utter devastation after tornadoes tear through Kentucky, leaving at least 50 dead. https://t.co/SqAqtO3MT0 pic.twitter.com/hJlUgzIC6P — ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2021

Beshear said 110 citizens were at a candle factory in Mayfield when the tornado ripped through the city. “We believe we will lose at least dozens of those individuals,” Beshear added.

Deaths have also been confirmed at an Amazon warehouse in the state of Illinois. One of the walls of the warehouse collapsed and the roof was blown off by the tornado, AP reported. However, the toll is unclear.

Search and rescue teams are at the scene in Illinois, where there have been deaths. One witness said: "We watched the building go up, stuff hitting the cars." https://t.co/yVB2mKHp9U — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 11, 2021

At least 100 emergency vehicles were present at the Amazon facility in Edwardsville city. One injured person was moved to a hospital.

There were three storm-related deaths in Tennessee, according to AP. In Arkansas, one person died at five were injured at nursing home. The state of Missouri also reported one death.

More than 3 lakh people reported power outages on Saturday, CNN reported

States in the eastern parts of the US are likely to continue receive rains till Saturday evening. Strong winds and hail are likely in some states.