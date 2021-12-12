A look at the headlines right now:

India’s Omicron tally rises to 38, Chandigarh, AP and Kerala report first cases of new variant: One case each was also reported in Karnataka and Maharashtra on Sunday.

PM Modi’s Twitter account ‘briefly compromised’, says his office after Bitcoin link shared: The now-deleted tweet said India has adopted Bitcoin as legal tender and was distributing it to the country’s residents.

J&K authorities refuse to allow PDP youth convention in Srinagar, cite Covid protocols: Mehbooba Mufti questioned why Covid-19 norms only applied to the Peoples Democratic Party, pointing out that Modi held rallies in Uttar Pradesh.

‘I am a Hindu, but not a Hindutvavadi,’ says Rahul Gandhi at Jaipur rally: The Congress leader said that while a Hindu is one who always seeks the truth, a Hindutvavadi is only interested in power.

Max Verstappen pips Lewis Hamilton to claim Formula One title with controversial Abu Dhabi GP win: The Red Bull driver notched up a 10th victory of the season when he took advantage of a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Hamilton. 1971 war showed Partition on religious lines was a historic mistake, says Rajnath Singh: The defence minister alleged that Pakistan was trying to break India by promoting terrorism.

Three BSP leaders, BJP MLA join Samajwadi Party: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP was staring in the face of defeat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

At least eight arrested, two booked for social media posts about General Bipin Rawat’s death: A Jammu and Kashmir bank employee was suspended for allegedly reacting to a news story on the chopper crash in which Rawat died with a laughing emoticon.

Nagaland tribal body demands Amit Shah’s apology for ‘misleading statement’ on civilian killings: On Monday, Shah had said the security forces had signalled the vehicle in which the civilians who were gunned down were travelling to stop but it sped away.

Over 80 killed as tornadoes hit several US states: More than 70 people are believed to be dead in Kentucky alone.

