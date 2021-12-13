Eight states that have withdrawn general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation but are selectively approaching the government agency should rethink their decision, Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh said on Sunday, The Indian Express reported.

West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram have withdrawn consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation from conducting inquiries within their jurisdictions.

On Sunday, Singh made the comments while speaking at the Investiture Ceremony of the Central Bureau of Investigation, where he awarded medals to 47 meritorious officers.

“He [Singh] emphasised that these state governments have to come clear and state whether they trust the CBI or not, or whether they trust the CBI selectively as they continue to give selective consent in cases which suit them,” the Central Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The agency noted that states had asked it to look into many cases under public pressure, which it said “indicated that people have greater trust in CBI”.

The statement, citing Singh, also said that the Central Bureau of Investigation has been assigned complex and urgent cases by the judiciary on many occasions.

Many of the states that have withdrawn general consent have alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre was misusing the agency settle scores against their political opponents.

Without the consent, the agency has to approach the state government on a case-to-case basis, seeking permission to conduct an inquiry.

Last month, the Supreme Court had also expressed concern on states withdrawing general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation in operating on their territories. A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh had observed that it was not a “desirable position”.