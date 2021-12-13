The Delhi Police has filed an first information report against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for using an expletive against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders during a television interview, ANI reported on Monday.

The complaint was submitted by Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Rekha Bharadwaj on Thursday, according to PTI. She had alleged that Raut had made “shocking comments” against BJP workers during his interview to a Marathi news channel.

She alleged that Raut issued threats against “the life and limb of BJP political workers” and also used abusive language.

Raut has been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 509 (punishment for insulting the modesty of any woman) and 500 (defamation).

Raut, however, said that the case had a political motive. He claimed that the word he used against BJP leaders means stupid in Hindi.

He alleged that BJP leaders have used objectionable words against women on several occasions and yet no FIR was filed against them.

“Moreover, these words were used for childish politics by some imported BJP leaders in Maharashtra,” he said in a tweet. “But case is registered in Delhi? This is similar to the SSR [Sushant Singh Rajput] case, where Patna Police registered a case about what happened in Mumbai.”

Raut added that the FIR was meant to defame Shiv Sena and suppress his voice, ANI reported. “I am an MP, it is not right to encourage some[one] to register false complaints against me,” he said.