A Jammu Kashmir Police officer, who was injured in the militant attack in Srinagar’s Zewan area on Monday, died during treatment at a hospital the next day, PTI reported.

This took the toll from the attack to three. During the gunfight on Monday, two police officers were killed and 12, including Baba, were injured.

The officer who died on Tuesday was Constable Rameez Ahmad Baba of the ninth Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police.

Srinagar | IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with other police personnel pays tribute to constable Rameez Ahmad Baba who lost his life in yesterday's terrorist attack pic.twitter.com/YZb95om67A — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar and other police personnel paid tributes to the constable on Tuesday, according to ANI.

On Monday, Kumar said that “credible sources” had claimed that the attack on the police personnel in Srinagar was carried out by Kashmir Tigers, which is considered to be an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The inspector general on Tuesday said that the attack on police was planned by two foreign and one local terrorists, ANI reported. “One terrorist who managed to flee will be caught and the group will be neutralised soon,” he added.