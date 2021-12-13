J&K: Two policemen killed, at least 12 injured as militants fire at their bus in Srinagar
Militants opened fire at the vehicle of the 9th battalion Indian Reserve Police, that was parked on the Pantha Chowk-Khonmoh Road.
Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen died and at least 12 others were injured after militants attacked a police bus in Zewan area of Srinagar on Monday. The deceased policemen include an assistan sub-inspector and a constable.
All the injured policemen have been hospitalised.
The police said the area has been cordoned off.
More details are awaited.