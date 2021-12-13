Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen died and at least 12 others were injured after militants attacked a police bus in Zewan area of Srinagar on Monday. The deceased policemen include an assistan sub-inspector and a constable.

All the injured policemen have been hospitalised.

The militants opened fire at the vehicle of the 9th battalion Indian Reserve Police, that was parked on the Pantha Chowk-Khonmoh Road.

The police said the area has been cordoned off.

More details are awaited.