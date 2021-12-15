The Opposition on Wednesday intensified its demand for the removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra from the Cabinet, a day after the Special Investigation Team of the Uttar Pradesh Police said in a report that the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, in which his son is an accused, was planned.

Four farmers were among the eight people who were killed in the district in Uttar Pradesh in October during a protest against the agricultural laws. Farmer bodies have alleged that a vehicle belonging to Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra, had run over protestors. Ashish Mishra has been arrested in connection with the case.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday as the Opposition leaders staged protests to push for Mishra’s removal, ANI reported.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs over Lakhimpur Kheri incident. pic.twitter.com/xs03s3GBhb — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala, sought a discussion on the Uttar Pradesh Police’s report.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident demanding removal of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra pic.twitter.com/PZVFEbIx49 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

“The UP police SIT [special investigation team] report has highlighted that the massacre of farmers at Lakhimpur was a pre-planned conspiracy and not a negligent act,” Gandhi said in an adjournment notice.

The Congress leader added that the Centre should immediately sack Mishra and ensure that the families of those killed in Lakhimpur Kheri get justice.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Sushmita Dev said that the involvement of the son of the a minister of state for home in the Lakhimpur Kheri case “dampens the chances of a fair trial”.

She added, “The incident also maligns the post of a Union minister.”

TMC MP Sushmita Dev moves 267 notice in Rajya Sabha on 'Farmers death in Lakhimpur Kheri' pic.twitter.com/BmYcRvFvlQ — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

Besides Ashish Mishra, 12 people have been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri case. They are facing charges of criminal conspiracy and murder.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police moved an application before a local court, seeking to add charges of attempt to murder (Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code) and “voluntarily causing grievous hurt” (Section 326) as well as sections of the Arms Act to the chargesheet filed against the accused persons, The Indian Express reported.

The Special Investigation Team, that is conducting an inquiry into the case, sought to add these charges as it found that the deaths in Lakhimpur Kheri did not take place because of negligence but “there was a deliberate and planned conspiracy with intention to kill”, Senior Prosecuting Officer SP Yadav told the newspaper.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram allowed the police to invoke those charges against the accused persons, Yadav added.