Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight on Thursday by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the police said in a statement.

The two militants have been identified as Aamir Bashir Dar and Aadil Yousuf Shan. The police said both of them were affiliated to The Resistant Front, an off-shoot of terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba.

On Thursday morning, the Kulgam Police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel had launched a joint search operation in Redwani Bala village in Kulgam district after they received information about the presence of suspected militants in the area.

The members of the security forces cordoned off the house where the suspected militants were hiding, the police said in a statement. However, militants opened fire at the security forces who then retaliated, leading to a gunfight, the police said in a statement.