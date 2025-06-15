Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced the reopening of 16 out of 48 tourist sites that had been closed after the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, The Hindu reported.

The remaining tourist spots will also be reopened in a phased manner, he said.

Out of the 16 sites that have been reopened, eight are in the Jammu region, while eight are in the Kashmir region, according to The Hindu. The ones in the Jammu region are Sarthal, Baggar, Devi Pindi, Sehar Baba Waterfall, Sulha Park, Gul Danda, Jai Valley and Panchari.

In the Kashmir Valley, the sites that have been reopened are Verinag, Kokernag, and Achabal gardens in Anantnag, and Badamwari, Duck Park and Taqdeer Park near Hazratbal in Srinagar, The Times of India reported.

“Tourists have started arriving in large numbers,” Sinha said. “The Central government is also facilitating official meetings and visits by parliamentary delegations here, which will further enhance confidence and contribute to an increase in tourist numbers.”

The lieutenant governor also urged citizens to play their part to ensure that the Amarnath Yatra is held peacefully. The pilgrimage will be held from July 3 to August 9.

“This is your [Amarnath] yatra,” Sinha said, according to The Hindu. “It belongs to the people of Kashmir. Its success will uplift our economy and tourism sector.”

Forty-eight out of 87 tourist spots in Jammu and Kashmir had been closed a week after the terror attack at Baisaran near the town of Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 persons dead and 17 injured.

The terrorists had targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those killed were Hindu.